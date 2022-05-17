First Warning Forecast: Warm inland, cooler near the water w/ more sun Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

It'll be another quiet and comfortable night. Skies will be clear with plenty of stars with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

If you loved the sunshine today, you can count on a gorgeous repeat Wednesday. The only difference will be the closer you are to the waterways (ocean, bay and sound) the lower your temperatures will be compared to our far inland locations. So, if you live in Virginia Beach or along the OBX, the onshore wind will keep highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Inland Virginia and Inland North Carolina will enjoy another repeat with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Return of rain? A warm front will lift northward during the day on Thursday and this will lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms especially early and late in the day. It will not be a washout but we've kept a 30% chance at best for a disruptive shower or storm. The warm front will usher in warmer air so Thursday will be noticeably warmer especially near the coast as highs soar to the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. And this will only be the beginning of our big warm up.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Yes, 90s. Did somebody say beach day? Also - as an early preview to our weekend forecast, highs will stay steamy in the 90s Saturday and with added humidity, we will have summer-like pop-up storms Saturday afternoon. Our next highest storm chance arrives Sunday with the arrival of our next synoptic feature.

A cold front will move in and stall over the area starting Sunday. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will feature scattered showers and storms with cloudy skies plus cooler highs in the 80s Sunday then 60s on Monday.