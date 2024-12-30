First Warning Forecast: Warm start to the week, Showers return on Tuesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Our warm stretch continues to start the week. Tracking another rain chance for New Year’s Eve. Cold air returns to end the week.

Warm again today, but not quite as warm as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 60s today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy but not as windy as yesterday.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon to evening. A stray storm is possible. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s tomorrow.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, cooler, and windy. Highs will drop to the mid 50s with winds gusting to near 30 mph. Highs will drop to the upper 40s for the end of the week.

Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR