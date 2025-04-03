First Warning Forecast: Warm & steamy finish to the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. Warm southerly winds work to warm us up to the mid 80s nearly area wide. Conditions will be mainly dry.

This evening will be mild with temperatures in the mid 70s. Southwesterly winds continue at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be as warm as the low 70s underneath considerable cloud cover.

Friday will be another warm day. We hold off the rain chances for the most part. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and linger overnight. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 80s once again. With a little less cloud cover lows fall into the low 60s.

Warm conditions persist into the weekend. High temperatures both days will be in the mid 80s. There’s a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles each day. A cold front brings widespread rainfall on Monday. As cooler air filters in, highs fall back to the 60s and 50s at the start of next week.

