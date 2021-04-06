First Warning Forecast: Warm today, even warmer Wednesday, and rain to end the week

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will return to the low and mid 70s this afternoon with sunshine and just a few clouds. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows back in the 50s.

We will warm to the mid 70s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A spotty shower is possible but most of the area will still be dry tomorrow.

Showers will return late in the day Thursday and linger for the end of the week. We will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) and bigger rain chance for Friday and the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.