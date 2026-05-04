First Warning Forecast: Warm Tuesday, rain on the way later this week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be pleasant with temperatures dropping to around 70 after sunset with a light breeze out of the S. Overnight low temperatures will drop down into the 50s for most.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The UV index will get up to 8. We'll see winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph by the afternoon, so it will be a bit breezy. Overnight lows will only drop into the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm day, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy, with winds out of the S at 15-25 mph by the afternoon. There will be a chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday. Showers and storms will remain possible overnight as a cold front moves towards Hampton Roads. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the low 70s. Thursday will be rainy for most of the day, with steady rain and thunderstorms tapering off as light showers Thursday evening. Up to an inch of rain is possible Thursday, which will help with drought conditions.

Dry conditions return Friday with temperatures staying in the 70s. Some rain showers look possible on Saturday, but a washout is not expected this weekend.

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