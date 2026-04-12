First Warning Forecast: Warm week ahead!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will be a great spring day, with mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s closer to the coast, with mid 70s expected further inland. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph. Overnight will be mostly clear and breezy, with lows dropping into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be hot as a long stretch of warm weather begins. It will start out mostly sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds expected by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy, with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the 60s.

Heat continues to build next week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and near 90 degrees on Wednesday. Dry weather is expected to persist this week, with just a stray shower possible on Friday.

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