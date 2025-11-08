First Warning Forecast: Warm weekend before sharp drop in temperature

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start off with some clouds along with isolated showers possible. By midday we'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, along with mild high temperatures around 70. Winds will be light out of the W at 5-10 mph, turning NE during the afternoon. Tonight, clouds will increase as some more showers and thunderstorms slide through late. Temperatures will drop into the 50s along with a 60% chance of rain.

Tomorrow will start off with clouds and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon with high temperatures jumping into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15 mph. Around 0.25" to 1" of rain is expected. Overnight more clouds will fill in as a strong cold front makes its way through our area. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight, with winds picking up out of the NW at 10-20 mph. On Monday we'll see a 40% chance of showers during the morning, with highs falling into the low to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday afternoon. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday temperatures will start off very cold, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with wind chills in the 20s. It will remain below normal through the rest of the week, along with mainly dry conditions.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)