First Warning Forecast: Warm & wet Saturday, Cool & sunny Sunday

Friday afternoon will be comfortable. High temperatures reach the low 80s. We'll see filtered sunshine for most of the day. This evening will be mild with temperatures in the mid 70s. There's a slight chance for a stray sprinkle but most locations will remain dry.

Rain chances will be highest on Saturday. While it won't be a washout, widely scattered showers and storms will be moving through the region throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the low 80s. Sunday won't be as warm with highs only in the low 70s.

Next week temperatures gradually get warmer. By Wednesday highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with brighter conditions returning by the end of the week.

