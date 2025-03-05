First Warning Forecast: Warm, windy, and severe storm threat today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storm risk, very windy, and warm today. Highs in the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Warm and windy today with highs near 70 and winds gusting to 40+ mph. A line of rain and storms is set to move through (from west to east) this afternoon to early evening with a cold front. The biggest rain/storm chance will be between 2 pm and 6 pm. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible including a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Highs will drop to the mid 50s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will linger in the 50s to 60s for Friday and the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend as another cold front moves through.

Today: Afternoon Storms, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 20-30G40+

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

