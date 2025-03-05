Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warm, windy, and severe storm threat today

ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Threats.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Severe storm risk, very windy, and warm today. Highs in the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Warm and windy today with highs near 70 and winds gusting to 40+ mph. A line of rain and storms is set to move through (from west to east) this afternoon to early evening with a cold front. The biggest rain/storm chance will be between 2 pm and 6 pm. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible including a risk for damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Day Planner - AM.png

Highs will drop to the mid 50s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will linger in the 50s to 60s for Friday and the weekend. A few showers are possible this weekend as another cold front moves through.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Afternoon Storms, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 20-30G40+
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-20G30
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device