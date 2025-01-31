First Warning Forecast: Warm & windy today, Two rounds of rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer, windy, and rain today. Falling to the 50s this weekend. The 60s return next week.

Two rounds of rain today. Round one this morning, tapering off by midday. Round two tonight, from 9 pm to 5 am. Most of the region will get 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Highs will warm back to near 70 today, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The wind will pick up again today, mainly SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Rain should move out before sunrise on Saturday. Clouds will clear out Saturday with falling temperatures from the 50s to the 40s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will still be windy on Saturday, but winds will relax for Sunday.

Highs will return to the low and mid 60s next week. Rain chances go up toward the end of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20G25

