First Warning Forecast: Warmer Saturday, cool again Sunday

This morning we’re off to a cool start. Temperatures at the start of the day are in the 40s. Winds out of the south pick up throughout the afternoon. The dry vegetation, gusty wind and low humidity today will pose a threat for increased fire danger. Southerly winds warm us up to the 70s this afternoon. Temperatures along the coast will be in the mid 60s. A dry cold front pushes in tonight.

Sunday will be cooler with lows in the 30s and 40s. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. Temperatures quickly rebounded on Monday. A second cold front arrives Monday evening bringing the chance of scattered showers. Some of us could even hear a couple rumbles of thunder. The wet weather moves out by Tuesday morning. Dry conditions persist for the rest of next week.

