First Warning Forecast: Warmer Sunday with more showers

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out cloudy with fog and scattered showers and drizzle. We'll see a brief dry period from the late morning until the early afternoon, with high temperatures jumping into the 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light, out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop after 2 PM, moving from south to north throughout the afternoon. About 0.25" of rain is expected, with locally heavier amounts possible along the Albemarle. Scattered showers and storms will taper off this evening, with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Memorial Day!) will start off cloudy with scattered showers. We'll see slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow, with high temperatures reaching the low 80s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph. Scattered showers in the morning will become widespread showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is expected Monday.

More rain will likely move through on Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms as tropical moisture continues to surge into Hampton Roads. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s, with dew points in the low 70s.

By Thursday, a break in the pattern finally arrives, with drier air and showers winding down. By Thursday night, dew points should drop back below 70 and sunshine will finally return on Friday along with cooler temps.

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