First Warning Forecast: Warmer temps on the way with rain chances

Jim Duncan's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures struggled to rise much above the upper 40s today with chilly breezes from the north-northeast, delivered by a large ridge of High pressure centered over southeastern Canada. Tonight and Sunday will bring more cloudiness with little change in temperatures. Small Craft Advisories will continue through at least tonight over the southern Bay, and through Monday morning over the Atlantic coastal areas, with brisk winds of 20kts and higher gusts likely.

WTKR News 3 Daypart Planner Sunday

A front Sunday and Sunday night will bring the clouds and a few spotty light showers, with highs Sunday afternoon in the lower 50s. While eastern Virginia won't see much precip out of that front, the western Piedmont and Blue Ridge will see better chances where there will also be some mainly light wintry precipitation.

WTKR News 3 Model Forecast Map

Next week will bring unsettled weather but much warmer temperatures, in the 60s, at least through midweek before turning sharply colder again by Thursday. There will be small rain chances Monday and Tuesday with a weak front passing by, but a much strong front will increase the bets for rain Wednesday into early Thursday. Timing of that is still uncertain, but for now it appears that best chances will be focused around Wednesday night. As that system departs, winds will increase along with the colder temperatures Thursday. That cold air will hang tough right through next weekend.

WTKR News 3 Rain Chances Next 5 Days