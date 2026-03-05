First Warning Forecast: Warmer temps settling in

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and bright. Highs reach the upper 70s. A few spotty showers will be possible, but most of us will remain dry.

Friday will be slightly cloudier with isolated shower chances mainly north of ESVA in the morning. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Saturday will feel like summer. Highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Rain chances will be low, but a couple of showers can’t be ruled out in the morning. Sunday will be cloudier with highs in the low 70s. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. We “spring forward” this weekend.

Next week, warm and unstable conditions continue with several shower chances and highs in the 70s.

