First Warning Forecast: Warmer than normal temperatures for rest of the month

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A cold front is passing through the region bringing a few clouds to start the day today but skies will be clearing even more as we head throughout the afternoon. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures gradually get warmer heading into the weekend. A secondary cold front arrives Saturday bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers mainly south. High temperatures Saturday reach the mid 70s while high temperatures Sunday only top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly dry weather will continue to persist through the next week. Meanwhile, the cooler temperatures are anticipated to be short-lived with highs in the mid to upper 70s returning to the forecast by the middle of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar