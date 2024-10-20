First Warning Forecast: Warmer than normal temperatures return this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures gradually get warmer through the middle of this week.

We're off to another comfortably cool start to the day Monday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Clear skies and calm winds tonight could allow for the development of some patchy fog tomorrow morning.

Afternoon high temperatures Monday will warm to the middle 70s. Conditions will be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies.

Highs reach the upper 70s by the middle of the week. After the cold front sweeps through, highs fall to the mid and upper 60s. It is expected to be a dry cold front so rain chances will only be around 10%.

Tropical Update

10/20/24, 5 pm

Hurricane Oscar is expected to weaken to tropical storm strength by early next week. A cold front will steer it west. It is not expected to impact us here at home.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar