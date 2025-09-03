First Warning Forecast: Warmer weather moves in Thursday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This is evening will be another nice one with low 70s around sunset followed by clear skies and low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s tonight. Winds will be very light, turning out of the S at 4-8 mph.

Tomorrow morning starts out cool, calm, and clear with temperatures quickly rising throughout the morning into the low 80s by midday and reaching the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with just a 10% chance of a stray shower or storm possible during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph, helping usher in that warmer and more humid weather. Dew points will be in the low 60s tomorrow, a hair more humid than today. Surf heights will be between 2 and 3 feet, with a moderate risk of rip currents expected.

Friday will be even warmer, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s along with dew points in the upper 60s, putting the "feels like" temperatures in the mid 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the S at 10-15 mph. Expect an overall nice day (besides the heat!) with mostly sunny skies region wide. Saturday will be the peak of the warmth, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew points in the low 70s, leading to "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s. We'll see partly clouds skies mainly dry conditions, with just a couple stray showers or thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit lighter, out of the S at 5-15 mph.

On late Saturday night into early Sunday a cold front moves through, knocking down our temps and bringing in some chances for showers. By Monday and Tuesday, dry and "autumn like" weather returns to the region.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropical wave we've been tracking in the Central Atlantic continues to slowly move west and is now up to an 80% chance of development. This wave will likely become a tropical depression by next week and could become a tropical storm. The latest model guidance has trended towards this area becoming a tropical storm or even a hurricane by next week, though the storm is still far away from being near the US. We'll keep you updated here with updates on this system.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)