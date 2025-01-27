First Warning Forecast: Warmer weather returns this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out much milder with temperatures out the door climbing into the 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll reach the low 50s. There’s a slight chance for a few showers today mainly for northeast North Carolina.

As we head into the middle of the week high temperatures approach the 60 degree mark. We’ll be mainly dry and sunny for the next couple of days. Temperatures briefly dip in the 40s again on Thursday.

Rain chances return heading into the upcoming weekend with scattered showers possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 50s with some clearing Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

