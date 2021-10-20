First Warning Forecast: Warmest day of the week Thursday, highs in the 80s & breezy

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will feature increasing clouds late with lows in the low 50s.

Highs will climb to the low 80s tomorrow. Expect a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds will gradually increase through the day.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in on Friday, bringing us our next round of rain. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Look for clearing skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.