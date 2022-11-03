First Warning Forecast: Warming back to the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming back to the 70s and more sunshine to end the week. Tracking rain early next week.

Taking a step warmer today with highs near 70. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Clouds will clear out this afternoon to evening.

Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Friday with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The warming trend will continue for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

Rain chances will go up early next week as an area of low pressure moves in along the southern East Coast. Expect a soggy and windy stretch from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Lisa continues to weaken as it moves into southern Mexico. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while the center remains over land, and Lisa is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today. Lisa is not expected to re-intensify once the center reaches the Bay of Campeche.

Hurricane Martin is about 805 miles west of The Azores and quickly moving NNE toward the North Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Martin should continue to grow larger and slightly stronger today when it transitions into a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone. After that time, the cyclone is forecast to gradually lose strength through the weekend but remain very large.

