First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 70 today, Showers this weekend

WTKR News 3
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 70s to end the week. Tracking rain with a cold front this weekend. Much cooler next week.

A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to near 70 today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday and almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slim rain chance.

Warm again on Saturday with highs near 70. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. A cold front will move through overnight to Sunday morning. Expect scattered showers, then a big cool down. Temperatures will drop from near 60 Sunday morning to near 50 Sunday afternoon.

Back to more typical January temperatures next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

