First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 80 to end the week, Cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 80 to end the work week. Much cooler this weekend, behind a cold front.

Another step warmer today with highs reaching the upper 70s, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see some extra clouds in the morning with a return to sunshine in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s on Thursday. The weather looks nice for trick-or-treating Thursday evening: a few clouds, temperatures in the 70s, and just a bit breezy.

A cold front is set to move through Friday PM. It does not look like a big rain maker for us, but an isolated shower is possible. Much cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop to the 60s this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 60. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days. Gradual development is possible, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system drifts generally north over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

