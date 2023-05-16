First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 80 today, Severe storm threat tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A threat for severe thunderstorms tonight. Warming to near 80 today. Dropping to near 70 later this week.

We will see mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers during the day. Highs will warm to near 80 and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph. Rain and storm chances will increase for tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. The biggest rain/storm chances will be from 8 PM to 4 AM.

WTKR News 3

Showers should move out early Wednesday morning and clouds will clear through the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 70s and it will still be breezy with a north to NE wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The weather looks nice but cooler to end the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

We will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend with another chance for showers/storms.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Showers/Storms, Severe Threat. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Showers Early, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

WTKR News 3

