First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 40s today, Snow chance tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days above freezing this week. Tracking a rain/snow chance for Wednesday. A cold and windy weekend.

Watch out for icy spots this morning with temperatures near 20 degrees. We will warm into the mid 40s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Look for building clouds today, from mostly sunny this morning to mostly cloudy this evening.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered rain/snow showers. The best chance for snow will be Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. Snow accumulation is possible but minimal, between 0” and 1”.

Look for clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. It will also be windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will sneak into the 40s on Friday, then fall back to the low and mid 30s this weekend.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-15

