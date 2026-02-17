First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 50s and 60s, Rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer days ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s. Several chances for showers to end the week.

A gloomy start to the day with clouds and fog this morning. We will return to sunshine by midday with temperatures warming to the upper 50s, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

WTKR News 3

Even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a strong SW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s to end the work week, but with more clouds and rain. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers Thursday and Friday as a warm front then cold front move through the region.

Another round of fronts will move through this weekend. Expect scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop to the low and mid 50s this weekend. Colder air returns for next week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR