First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s and 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

60s and 70s on the way… Not as cold this morning with temperatures ranging from the 30s inland to the 50s along the coast. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. A stray shower is possible but most of the area will stay dry. Lows will only drop to the upper 40s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

The warmup will continue Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with SW winds picking up. Highs will reach to near 70 on Friday with a mix of clouds and an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. The biggest chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

