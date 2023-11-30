First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s and showers to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 60s this weekend. Tracking multiple rain chances starting Friday.

Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the mid 50s this afternoon, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will climb to the low 60s on Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon to evening.

This warmer but unsettled pattern will stick around through the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.

Cooler air returns next week. Highs will drop back to the 50s starting Tuesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



