First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step warmer today… Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning, still cold but not as cold as yesterday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds will pick up a bit tomorrow. We will warm to the mid 50s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.

Friday will be our soggy day this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers for most of day as a cold front moves through. Winds will ramp up and turn from SW to north as the front moves through. Highs will drop from the upper 50s on Friday to the upper 30s on Saturday, behind the cold front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

