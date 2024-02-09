Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Showers this weekend

wx-rain 8.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Regional GRAF Model.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Posted at 4:56 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 04:56:36-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Even warmer to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend and rain to start next week.

Another step warmer today with highs reaching the low 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today but rain chances will be slim.

Day Planner - AM.png

We will warm to upper 60s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Sunday, behind the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a bigger rain chance on Sunday.

Regional GRAF Model.png

Rain will continue for Monday as an area of low pressure moves over the Southeast. Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, then skies will clear. Winds will kick up on Tuesday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50s (closer to normal) for most of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas