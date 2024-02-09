First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer to end the week. Tracking showers for the weekend and rain to start next week.

Another step warmer today with highs reaching the low 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today but rain chances will be slim.

We will warm to upper 60s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves in. Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Sunday, behind the front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a bigger rain chance on Sunday.

Rain will continue for Monday as an area of low pressure moves over the Southeast. Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning, then skies will clear. Winds will kick up on Tuesday, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50s (closer to normal) for most of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

