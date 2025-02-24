First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s this week, Tracking rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tracking rain for Thursday.

A cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will warm to the mid 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect a few extra cloud this morning, then mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s and mostly sunny. Highs will top out near 60 on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Showers are set to move in Thursday evening with a cold front. Most areas will see 0.1” to 0.25” of rainfall. Temperatures will drop behind the front, from the upper 60s on Thursday to the mid 50s on Friday.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

