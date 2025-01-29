First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s today, Tracking rain for Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warmer and windy today with mostly sunny skies. Tracking rain for Friday. Highs in the 50s (near normal) this weekend.

Warm and windy today. Highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. West winds will ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds from time to time.

Cooler tomorrow, but closer to normal, with highs in the low 50s. We will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build in later in the day. Winds will relax for Thursday.

Clouds and showers move in for Friday. Scattered showers are possible during the day (higher chances north, lower chances south). More rain will move through Friday night with a cold front. Most of the region will get 0.5” to 0.75” of rainfall. Highs will warm back to the 60s on Friday and it will get windy again.

The weekend looks nice! Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s both days.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

