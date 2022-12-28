First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 60s, Tracking rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The slow and steady warming trend continues. Highs in the 60s to end the week! Tracking rain to ring in the new year.

Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Highs will reach the low 50s today, warmer than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. We will see lots of sunshine today with light winds.

Temperatures will take another small step warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb to near 60 on Friday with clouds building in.

It will be warm this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s, 10+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Get ready for rain to ring in the new year. As of now, the biggest rain chances will be Saturday PM to early Sunday AM.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

