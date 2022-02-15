First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer air moving in for midweek. Tracking a cold front that will bring us rain Thursday night to Friday. Another cool down this weekend, behind the front.

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures will start in the 20s today. Expect frost on the windshield to start your morning commute. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 40s, warmer than yesterday but still chilly for this time of year.

Highs will climb to the low 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day with rain moving in Thursday night. Wind will ramp up on Thursday, mainly south at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect widespread rain Friday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain will taper off in the afternoon with clouds clearing out late in the day. Temperatures will start in the 60s Friday morning but fall to the 40s by the afternoon. It will still be windy, turning from SW to north at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

The weekend looks nice! Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low to mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

