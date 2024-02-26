First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking rain this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Climbing to the 70s this week. A soggy and windy midweek. Dropping to the 50s to end the week.

A step warmer today with highs in the mid 60s, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers possible this evening.

We will warm to near 70 tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A scattered shower is possible tomorrow evening as well. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Warm and windy Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 70s with strong SW winds gusting to near 40 mph. We will see a mix of clouds during the day with a bigger chance for rain after sunset as a cold front moves through.

Showers should move out early Thursday morning with cooler air left behind. Highs will only reach the low 50s to end the work week. It will still be windy on Thursday with gusts to near 30 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20



