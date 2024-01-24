First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s and tracking rain to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warming trend continues. Several rain chances to end the work week and this weekend.

We will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s this morning. Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

Temperatures will climb to near 70 for Thursday and Friday, 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and breezy conditions as SW winds pick up.

WTKR News 3

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. As of now, the highest rain chance will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop to the 50s this weekend.

WTKR News 3

Even colder air returns early next week with highs in the mid 40s.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15



Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

