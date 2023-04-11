First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, 80s later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Frost Advisory until 9 AM Tuesday for inland Southside and inland North Carolina.



A sunny and warmer week ahead. Climbing to near 80 later this week. Next rain chance to start the weekend.

Grab a coat again this morning, temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s. Highs will climb to near 70 this afternoon, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect lots of sunshine today with a light SW wind.

An even warmer stretch to end the work week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Our sunny and dry stretch will continue through midweek with clouds building on Friday. Showers are possible Friday night as an area of low pressure slides up the Carolina coast.

Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers on Saturday. Another round of showers/storms is possible on Sunday as a cold front builds in from the west. Highs will return to the upper 70s this weekend.



Today: Sunny Skies. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10



Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

