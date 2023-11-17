First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, Cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm end to the week with highs in the 70s and a few showers. Cooler this weekend. Tracking rain as we approach midweek.

Even warmer today with highs reaching the low 70s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible.

WTKR News 3

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. It will be windy on Saturday, mainly NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect sunny skies on Sunday with highs struggling to reach the 60s and light wind.

Our next big rain chance is set to move in with a cold front on Tuesday to Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking dry but cooler with highs in the 50s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 is moving toward Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti. On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across Jamaica later today, southeastern Cuba by early Saturday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance could become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

