First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s today, Rain moving in this evening

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warm and windy today, rain move through tonight. Big temperatures swings through the weekend.

Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 70s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies during the day with rain moving in late in the afternoon to evening. The wind will also kick up today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies and the wind will start to relax.

Get ready for a big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday then drop to the low 40s on Sunday behind a cold front. Rain chances will be slim, but the wind will ramp up again.

Another warming trend next week, from the 40s on Monday to the 60s on Wednesday. Rain will return Wednesday to Thursday with another cold front.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

