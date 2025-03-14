First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 70s, windy, and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy and cool end the work week. Warmer and windy this weekend. Rain and storms to end the weekend and start next week.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will only climb to the low 50s today.

WTKR News 3

Much warmer this weekend with highs reaching the mid 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible but overall rain will be limited.

A cold front is set to move through to end the weekend. Clouds will build back in on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible during the day, but the biggest rain chance will be later Sunday to Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will also crank up on Sunday with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

WTKR News 3

Showers should move out early on Monday with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the low 60s and it will still be windy.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

