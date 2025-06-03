First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s, Building humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine and low rain chances this week. Warming back to the 80s. Tracking rain to end the week.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 50s, 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. We take a step warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds.

Another nice day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Highs will linger in the mid 80s to end the work week, but the humidity will increase, making it feel more like summer. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the Carolina coast to end the week. Rain chances are limited for now but may go up depending on the development and location of the low.

Showers and storms return for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Saturday, then dip to the low 80s on Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form near the southeastern U.S. coast during the next two to three days. If the system remains offshore, the low could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while moving northeast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

