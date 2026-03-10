First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s, Rain on Thursday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to the 80s, near record highs. Tracking rain for Thursday and a big cool down.

Watch out for a few areas of fog this morning. We will see a return to sunshine today with highs warming to 80 degrees, near our record high temperature for this date. Expect mainly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s tonight.

Another near record setting day tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a bit of a SW breeze.

A cold front is set to move through on Thursday bringing in rain and a cool down. Expect showers for most of the day with a stray storm possible. Temperatures will warm to near 70 by midday then fall in the 50s and 40s through the afternoon.

We will wake up to temperatures in the 30s Friday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 6 (Mod-High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

