First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing out and warming up… Watch out for areas of patchy but dense fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s but climb to near 80 this afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds today with a very slim rain chance.

The warm up continues as we approach the weekend. We will climb to the low 80s on Friday with more sunshine mixing in.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through this weekend. Scattered showers/storms are likely Saturday afternoon to evening. It will bring a dramatic change in temperature and humidity. We will fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday.

Expect several days of sunshine and fall-like weather from Sunday to Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: NW/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Turks and Caicos continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms well to the east and northeast of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent significant development of this system during the next day or so. The low is forecast to accelerate eastward on Thursday. On Friday, the disturbance is forecast to interact with a frontal system and further development is not anticipated after that time.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

