First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s to end the week, Rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming from the 70s to the 80s to end the work week. Tracking rain for the weekend. Falling to the 60s to start next week.

Another nice day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will not be as windy as yesterday.

Even warmer air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, 15+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with light SW winds.

Our next rain chance is set to move in with a cold front this weekend. As of now, showers and isolated storms are likely Saturday PM to Sunday AM. The biggest rain chances are between 8 PM and 6 AM. Highs will drop from near 80 on Saturday to near 70 on Sunday (behind the cold front).

Sunshine will return early next week but highs will drop to the mid 60s, below normal for this time of year.



Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High



