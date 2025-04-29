First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s today, Several rain chances ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming back to the 80s starting today. An unsettled weather pattern starts on Wednesday.

Another cool start this morning in the 40s and 50s. Warming to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up today, mainly SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the work week. We will see stuck in an unsettled weather pattern as a string of fronts will linger across the Mid-Atlantic to end the week. Expect scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Saturday, but we will return to sunshine on Sunday. Another weekend cool down with highs dropping from the low 80s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Medium

