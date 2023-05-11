Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s, Tracking rain for the weekend

Posted at 4:56 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 04:56:55-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming back to the 80s to end the week. Tracking rain chances for the weekend and early next week.

Nice again today, but a step warmer. Highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Highs will reach the mid 80s on Friday. We will continue with the mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and winds will start to pick up.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend, mainly on Saturday. As of now, the best rain chances will be Saturday late afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday and it will be breezy.

Rain chances will be lower for Sunday, but an isolated shower is still possible. Highs will drop to the low 70s and it will be breezy.

Scattered showers with isolated storms will return for Monday with highs in the low 70s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: High

