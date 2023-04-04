Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Warming to the 80s, Tracking storms for Thursday

Posted at 8:57 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 08:59:43-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Warming to the 80s for midweek. Tracking a cold front for Thursday. Watching rain chances for Easter weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few scattered showers. Clouds will start to break up this afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s.

We will reach the low to mid 80s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front is set to move in on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are expected, mainly after sunset. Highs will warm to the mid 80s ahead of the front, but cooler air will move in behind it.

Showers will linger on Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will struggle to reach 60 and NE winds will pick up.

A cool and breezy weekend as the cold front stalls out to our south. Highs will remain in the 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with a chance for scattered showers.
 

Today: AM Showers, Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)
UV Index: 6 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

