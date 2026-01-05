First Warning Forecast: Warming trend this week, Near normal today, 60s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up this week with highs in the 60s. Most of the week will be dry with showers moving in this weekend.

A cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will warm to the low 50s, near normal for this time of year.

We will take another step warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Some changes move in this weekend with a cold front. Expect more clouds with scattered showers. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday, behind the front.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

