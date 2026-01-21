First Warning Forecast: Warming trend to end the week, Snow & ice this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warming trend through midweek. Tracking rain, snow, and ice for the weekend. Avery cold stretch to start next week.
A very cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. We will take a step warmer today with highs in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.
Highs will drop back to the upper 40s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible.
Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast. A mix of snow, rain, and ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers will build in Saturday PM and we will see a mix of precipitation during the day Sunday. Significant snow and ice accumulation is possible.
It will be cold and windy this weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. The cold air sticks around for early next week.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10
