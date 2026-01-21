First Warning Forecast: Warming trend to end the week, Snow & ice this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warming trend through midweek. Tracking rain, snow, and ice for the weekend. Avery cold stretch to start next week.

A very cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. We will take a step warmer today with highs in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with clouds building in this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible.

Highs will drop back to the upper 40s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible.

WTKR News 3

Colder air and messy weather is set to move in this weekend as an area of low pressure slides across the Southeast. A mix of snow, rain, and ice is possible for much of VA and NC Saturday and Sunday. Snow showers will build in Saturday PM and we will see a mix of precipitation during the day Sunday. Significant snow and ice accumulation is possible.

WTKR News 3

It will be cold and windy this weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. The cold air sticks around for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10

