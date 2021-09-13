First Warning Forecast: Warming up and building humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another taste of summer… Highs will climb to the low 90s today, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with increasing humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies today.

Highs will return to the low 90s tomorrow with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Wednesday, but it will still feel like the 90s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible for the second part of work week. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s but it will still be muggy Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nicholas is centered about 45 miles SE of the mouth of the Rio Grande and moving NNW at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas will pass near or just offshore the coasts of northeastern Mexico and south Texas this morning and move onshore along the coast of south or central Texas Monday afternoon or evening.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast today, and Nicholas could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane. Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday over land.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later today. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while it moves west at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves NNW or north across the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

