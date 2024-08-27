First Warning Forecast: Warming up and building humidity this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to heat and humidity this week. Tracking showers and storms, especially later in the week.

Another step warmer with more humidity today. Highs will climb to near 90 this afternoon with a heat index in the mid 90s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb into the triple digits.

Our rain chances will go up for the end the work week. Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday afternoons. Highs will slip back into the 80s but it will still be muggy.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Labor Day weekend. It will still be humid, so afternoon heat index values will reach the low to mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing each afternoon.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 90. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

